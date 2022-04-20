"My personal prized piece of possession" - Former WWE star shares which Roman Reigns memorabilia he treasures the most (Exclusive)

Former WWE star AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) recently spoke about a photograph signed by Roman Reigns that is part of his prized possessions.

Francis was featured heavily on A&E's reality series WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, a show where collectors and superstars try to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles. He was part of the Hit Row stable during his time in the company. The group was released in November 2021.

Top Dolla was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. The former Hit Row member spoke about some of the personal treasures in his collection. He recalled being part of a special signing with The Tribal Chief after WrestleMania 32, where he received an autograph from the then WWE Champion.

Here's what Francis had to say:

"I went to WrestleMania 32 and the main event of that was Roman Reigns vs. Triple H and I had the VIP WrestleMania pass. I got special access to a signing with Roman Reigns. And I had him sign the t-shirt that I ended up wearing to the show when he main evented. I had him sign a picture, an 8x10. I had that framed with my ticket." (From 12:33 - 13:00)

Francis also mentioned that he was able to get some Shane O'Mac dollars that he added to his collection of prized possessions.

"That night. Shane McMahon came out and Shane O'Mac dollars rained from the sky. That was also the night he jumped off the Hell in a Cell, which is the craziest thing I've ever seen live still to this day," Fancis told Chris. "I have that all framed. The shirt, the picture, the dollar bill and the ticket. And that's my personal prized piece of possession." (From 13:03 - 13:43)

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns defeated Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns took down The Game at the main event of WrestleMania 32 in front of record-breaking attendance at the AT&T Stadium back in 2016.

Triple H was the reigning WWE Champion heading into the show. However, The Big Dog defeated Hunter in a back-and-forth battle to capture the coveted title.

History repeated itself six years later when The Tribal Chief conquered The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the same venue.

