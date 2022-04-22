Top Dolla says he still intends to work for WWE

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla (aka A.J. Francis) has claimed that he intends to work for the company again during a recent podcast appearance.

Top Dolla was part of the Hit Row faction, now known as HitMakerZ, alongside B-Fab, Swerve Strickland, and Tehuti Miles. They were most notable in WWE for their time on NXT. After they were drafted to the SmackDown brand last year, the faction got released.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Dolla claimed that he is still under a contract and intends to host upcoming seasons of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. He also clarified that his duties on the show are under a different contract, and that he has not been made aware of any changes to it.

"I’m still under contract. It’s a completely different contract... Nobody called me and told me that my contract is being paid out. So I’m planning on doing season two and season three. But you know, like I said, business is business. We got to figure that out," Dolla said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Brendon @BDCLE29 Can't believe I didn't piece together that Top Dolla is @AJFrancis410 from WWE's Most Wanted Treasures until yesterday. Either way I'm a fan! Can't believe I didn't piece together that Top Dolla is @AJFrancis410 from WWE's Most Wanted Treasures until yesterday. Either way I'm a fan!

What is WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, and what is Top Dolla's Role?

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures is a docu-series that airs on the A&E Network. It follows Hall of Famers and legends who are searching for rare professional wrestling memorabilia.

On the show, Top Dolla acts as the historical expert, accompanying the WWE personalities on their search.

ꉔꋪꌦꉣ꓄꒐꒯ ꀯꂦꋊꋊ 🐙🦑 #Autistic ∞ @CryptidConn I didn't realise that Top Dolla is the dude from WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E who takes all the stuff back to the archives. I didn't realise that Top Dolla is the dude from WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E who takes all the stuff back to the archives. 😂 https://t.co/gyWIQkvQfA

The show's first season had nine episodes and retrieved rare items worn by the likes of Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Andre The Giant, and Ric Flair.

