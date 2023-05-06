Top faction's losing streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

The Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown turned out to be a memorable one for The Latino World Order. Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Dominik and Rhea Ripley to end the Mexican faction's losing streak.

LWO was reformed in WWE a few days before WrestleMania 39 when Rey Mysterio joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma. The group had the Hall of Famer's back during his feud with The Judgment Day. They also helped Rey in the victory over his son at the Showcase of Immortals.

While they are massively over with the fans, LWO had not racked up any victories on TV programming before tonight's SmackDown. However, that changed in the main event of the blue brand this week as Rey and Zelina teamed up to take on Dominik and Rhea in front of the Puerto Rico crowd.

However, the babyface duo didn't get much time to celebrate the victory as The Master of 619 was attacked by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik after the match.

Bad Bunny then made his way to the ring along with the rest of LWO to make the save. The musical sensation came out with a kendo stick and had a confrontation with Damian Priest ahead of their match at WWE Backlash tomorrow.

