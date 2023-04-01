Top faction walks out during Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech

Judgment Day has walked out during Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech. The ceremony took place immediately after SmackDown this Friday.

The rivalry between Judgment Day and Rey has been going on for several months. The group has wasted no opportunity to humiliate the legendary luchador on multiple occasions. They even turned his son against him. The feud has now spilled out into the Hall of Fame ceremony as well.

Tonight, Rey Mysterio was set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. After Konnan delivered an amazing speech, Rey came out. While making his entrance, Rey received a standing ovation from the WWE locker room, except for The Judgment Day, who was seated in total disrespect.

As Rey began his speech, The Judgment Day got up and walked out of the arena as an emotional Rey looked on. However, Rey continued his speech, recalling his entire wrestling career, from the training days to his triumphs in the WWE.

Rey also thanked the fans and other WWE Superstars who were with him on his journey.

The speech was emotional and well-received by the audience.

Rey Mysterio is set to face Dominik at WrestleMania 39, where he will finally get to teach his son a lesson.

