Top female star likes being called "The Next Big Thing," Brock Lesnar's former WWE nickname

Judging by her recent activity on social media, Rhea Ripley seems thrilled with being called "The Next Big Thing," a nickname previously given to Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate made his massive debut on the main roster in the spring of 2002. He quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with and put down superstars one after the other over a span of several months. Back then, the young gun was dubbed "The Next Big Thing."

Tonight, WWE presented a live event in Manchester, NH. At the show, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a singles match. The Eradicator picked up another win over the WWE veteran tonight and successfully retained her title in the process.

Pro-wrestling interviewer Steve Fall took to Twitter to share a picture of Ripley from the event and called her "the NEXT BIG THING." The Nightmare noticed the tweet and 'liked' it, as can be seen in the screengrab below:

Ripley likes the nickname given to her by WWE fan

You can check out the tweet for yourself here.

It didn't take long for Brock Lesnar to justify his nickname back in 2002

Brock Lesnar was put against mid-card acts on WWE TV on a weekly basis upon his arrival on the main roster. Before long, however, WWE pitted him against big names like The Hardy Boyz, Rob Van Dam, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan.

By the time SummerSlam 2002 came around, Lesnar had become the #1 contender for The Rock's Undisputed WWE title. Lesnar defeated The Great One at The Biggest Party of the Summer to become the youngest WWE Champion in the history of the promotion.

Mere months later, Brock Lesnar won the very first Royal Rumble match that he participated in and went on to headline WrestleMania XIX against Kurt Angle. He beat Angle that night to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

What do you think? Does the nickname "The Next Big Thing" suit Rhea Ripley?

