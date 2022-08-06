Top female star makes bold claim about Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch believes that Roman Reigns' SmackDown appearance was a result of her recent jibe at The Tribal Chief.

Becky Lynch recently responded to a side-by-side picture of herself and Reigns, shared by WWE on FOX. The Man stated that she was a better double champion as she showed up to work.

Reigns made an appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown and had a face-off with Drew McIntyre. A fan pointed out the same on Twitter and tagged Becky Lynch in their tweet. In response, Lynch hinted that her latest jibe was the reason why Reigns appeared on SmackDown.

Check out the tweet below:

Many fans were in agreement with Bekcy Lynch over her claim about Roman Reigns

Lynch's tweet garnered a variety of responses from the WWE Universe, with most of them agreeing with her statement.

Check out some of the replies, below:

nazerith spates @spates_nazerith @BeckyLynchWWE @Rhea4Liv_Slvt @WWERomanReigns Honestly what a great influence Becky is and she is such a great influence that Roman reigns said let me go to work because Becky said so @BeckyLynchWWE @Rhea4Liv_Slvt @WWERomanReigns Honestly what a great influence Becky is and she is such a great influence that Roman reigns said let me go to work because Becky said so

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest star in the industry today. He has been doing well over the past two years on WWE SmackDown. On the other hand, Lynch was one of the first three female stars to headline WrestleMania and won both the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles that night.

Back in 2019, when WWE announced that Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair would be headlining The Show of Shows, Reigns said the following:

"It’s huge. I mean, and this is something that the Women’s Revolution, the Women’s Evolution, it’s been just that. We’ve seen these women evolve from people who only were getting a few minutes out of a three-hour show to dominating throughout the show. And telling a three-hour story. I think it’s refreshing, to be able to see these women step up and rightfully so."

Reigns continued:

"They did a lot of awesome work to get to this point. And I love the fact that we highlight that. We don’t shy away from it. With everything that we do, we’re pushing these women to be as great as they can be and they’ve answered the call every step of the way.” [H/T 411Mania]

The Tribal Chief has yet to respond to Lynch's jibe about him being a part-time wrestler. It would be interesting to see what he has to say in response to Lynch's recent comments about him.

What do you think of Lynch hinting that Roman Reigns saw her jibe and decided to show up on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far