Top female star officially joins Bobby Lashley's faction and makes a massive announcement on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former Hit Row member B-Fab was involved in a backstage segment with Bobby Lashley's group, where she made a big announcement. She is officially a member of the group.

Last week on the blue brand, The All Mighty and The Street Profits were supposed to face The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Rezar, and Akam) in a six-man tag team match, but a brawl broke out between them in the ring and the bout never got underway. Scarlett attacked Lashley, and B-Fab took her out with a bicycle kick.

On SmackDown this week, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab were part of a backstage segment where they spoke about wanting revenge on The Final Testament. B-Fab then announced that the former WWE Champion will face "Big" Bronson Reed on RAW next week in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

During the show, Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the bout while Randy Orton beat Sami Zayn in the main event to qualify as well. The winner of the Elimination Chamber match in Perth will earn the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

