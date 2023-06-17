Top female star sends important message to Damage CTRL following huge win on SmackDown

A top female star sent a message to Damage CTRL after picking up a huge win on SmackDown tonight. The female star in question is none other than Zelina Vega.

Zelina worked as a singles star and manager in WWE before she was paired up with Legado Del Fantasma. The pairing with the group has worked since they rebranded themselves as Latino World Order with Rey Mysterio.

Zelina Vega even competed in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash. Since then, he career has taken off to new heights and now, she has a huge opportunity in front of her.

Recently, Vega qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match by beating Lacey Evans on SmackDown. Despite this win, Vega felt she had something to prove and called out Damage CTRL during a backstage interview last.

Tonight on SmackDown, Vega faced off against IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. Some miscommunication between Bayley and SKY helped Vega pick up the win.

Following the match, Vega appeared in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview where she said that Damage CTRL can play their games but that won't stop her from grabbing the MITB briefcase.

“We’re doing the utmost, ok, let’s start there. It sucks that it had to be against somebody like IYO [SKY] though because I will say I’ve known her a very long time. I went to Japan, I’ve trained with her, done shows with her. I know the kind of competitor she can be. Unfortunately, Bayley has plagued her mind, but if they want to do that, that’s fine. Because at Money in the Bank, they can be playing their games, their headspace game whatever it is while I’ll be grabbing the briefcase, and right now, I feel more than ever the strength of the WWE universe supporting me and the rest of my familia and the LWO. So, I’m ready. I’m gonna do it!”

WWE Money in the Bank is set to place on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England, and will feature men's and women's MITB ladder matches. The women's match will feature IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark.

Who do you think will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

