Top female star is "sick" of how WWE fans treat her following Monday Night RAW return

After making her return to WWE last night on RAW, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has vented her frustration towards those who do not give her the respect that she feels she deserves.

Mella was last seen in the ring in July 2022. She would then spend an extended time away from the business after she sadly suffered a miscarriage last September, resulting in her being treated for an ectopic pregnancy.

However, after making her return to RAW last night, Carmella took to social media as she took a shot at both the fans and the USA network for not respecting her.

"First of all, why are you tagging Asuka but not me? Second of all, try 'welcome back!' I’ve been gone SEVEN MONTHS!!! Why are you treating me like some jabronie?? I’m so sick of being treating less than. I am an GD STAR!!! Everyone better start treating me as such!" tweeted the WWE star.

During her run in WWE, Carmella has proved many doubters wrong by winning the Money In The Bank ladder match, Tag Team gold, as well as the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Carmella is set to make her WWE in-ring return

With Charlotte Flair set to face Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39 in April, there is now the small matter of deciding who Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Championship against.

Last night, it was announced that Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan would all be part of the Elimination Chamber match on February 18th, with the winner facing Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Two other stars will have the chance to earn their spot in the match next week, as Carmella, Piper Niven, Michin, and Candice LeRae will all meet in a fatal 4-way match on RAW.

Who do you want to see Bianca Belair face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes