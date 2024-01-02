Top female star spends New Year with WWE Superstar Nia Jax and Cathy Kelley, shares interesting video

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri recently celebrated New Year with her fellow colleagues Nia Jax and Cathy Kelley.

Maxxine is a part of the Alpha Academy stable alongside Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Ivy Nile as their associate partner. Dupri's first-ever match in NXT was alongside her stable against The Meta-Four in a six-person mixed tag team match. On the December 11, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Maxxine faced Rhea Ripley in a non-title match and was defeated by Mami in just over two minutes.

Taking to her Instagram story, Maxxine Dupri recently shared a video clip where she hinted at spending New Year with the RAW Superstar Nia Jax and the backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. All three women were seen to be enjoying their time together, and Jax also reacted to the post recently.

"NYE date @linafanene @cathykelley," Maxxine Dupri shared.

Check out a screengrab of Maxxine Dupri's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri opened up about her desire to face Nikki Bella

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri recently opened up about her desire to share the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia.

While speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Dupri mentioned that the former WWE Superstar, Nikki Bella, was her inspiration.

Maxxine further added that if given the opportunity, she would like Nikki Bella to be her tag team partner, and if she gets a chance to face the WWE Hall of Famer in a singles bout, she would like to throw her off the top rope.

"Nikki Bella. Now, she goes by Nikki Garcia, but she's my idol. Well, I wanna say I just want to be in the ring with her, but, if it's up to me, we would be a tag team, but if it's my only opportunity to be in the ring with her, I would throw her off the top rope. I will do my best. I will try," Maxxine Dupri said.

It would be interesting to see if Dupri will get a chance to face her idol in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Maxxine Dupri's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.