Top female WWE star attacks Dominik Mysterio on RAW; current champion gets pinned

Dominik Mysterio has been in an on-screen romance with Liv Morgan for a while now, and when he tried to help her during her match, it didn't end well for him. The former Women's World Champion teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Bianca Belair and Naomi in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The EST tried to KOD Liv immediately after the bell rang, but the latter avoided it. She pulled down Belair using her hair and tagged in Raquel. Bianca and Naomi took down Big Mami Cool with a double leg sweep and a double elbow drop. The champions then slammed Liv Morgan on the mat.

All four stars started brawling in the ring. Bianca Belair hit Rodriguez with a big boot and took her out with a diving crossbody. Raquel sent Naomi to the post and hanged her on the ropes. The latter spiked the heel star on the apron and hit a kick. Bianca Belair got the hot tag and took down Liv Morgan several times with a shoulder tackle.

She suplexed Dominik Mysterio's stablemate and slammed her with a spinebuster. Raquel attacked Bianca Belair and powerbombed Liv onto her, which got a two count. Belair hit Morgan with a KOD but Dominik Mysterio distracted the referee to prevent The EST from getting the pin.

This enraged the current women's tag team champions. The EST of WWE wiped out Dirty Dom with a springboard crossbody on the floor. This resulted in Mysterio landing hard on the mat and getting wiped out of the action. The crowd also enjoyed the moment as The Judgment Day member got some payback.

However, Mysterio was successful in his venture as Raquel Rodriguez hit Naomi with the Tejana Bomb on the apron, and Liv Morgan pinned the tag team champion to win the match.

It remains to be seen whether this result will play a part in ironing out the issues between Mysterio and Morgan.

