"Incredible rivalry, incredible opponent" – Top female WWE star breaks character to praise Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was recently praised by a top star and one of her former opponents, Natalya.

During Bella's days as an active in-ring competitor, she shared the ring with numerous top names, including The Queen of Harts. The veteran also captured the Divas Championship on two occasions.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Natalya reflected on her iconic feud with Nikki Bella. She also highlighted the remarkable storyline behind their on-screen program in the mid-2010s.

"An incredible rivalry, incredible opponent and incredible story. 'It's all in the story,'" wrote Natalya.

Natalya is currently a heel on WWE programming and recently locked horns with B-Fab at a WWE Live Event in Canada.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, the veteran once again shared the ring with Ronda Rousey, losing to her in one-on-one competition. Earlier this year, she was unsuccessful in winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Rowdy One at Money in the Bank 2022.

Brie and Nikki Bella have made sporadic WWE appearances since their retirements

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have appeared on WWE programming numerous times since retiring from active competition. During their full-time run, The Bella Twins were integral to the Women's Revolution in WWE.

In 2019, The Bella Twins announced their retirement. Before stepping away from the squared circle, they teamed up with Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia to secure a big win over The Riott Squad.

This bout marked the beginning of a feud between Nikki and Rousey, as The Bella Twins attacked the former UFC fighter. The two arch-rivals then headlined the first-ever Evolution show, with Rousey beating the legend to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, at the Royal Rumble premium live event, The Bella Twins entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This was their first televised match in three years.

