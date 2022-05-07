"Two sides of the table" – Top female WWE star calls Roman Reigns her dream opponent

Sasha Banks recently said that Roman Reigns is her dream opponent, leaving a class full of students surprised.

Banks made a surprise visit to Brooklyn Middle School and chatted with many students in a classroom. The Boss answered several questions thrown at her by the kids.

When one of the kids asked her to name her dream WWE opponent, Banks had the following to say:

"Roman Reigns! I sit on the other end. There's two sides of the table: Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks."

Sasha Banks has nothing but respect for Roman Reigns

When one thinks of the most revered figures in pro wrestling today, The Tribal Chief's name comes at the top. Roman Reigns has done it all in WWE over the past ten years. He's a Royal Rumble winner, multi-time WrestleMania headliner, and has won several world titles.

Roman is currently having the best run of his WWE career. He won the Universal title at Payback 2020, defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend. He recently completed 600 days as the Universal Champion.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns' stature demands respect and admiration from peers and the WWE Universe. Sasha Banks is one of several WWE Superstars who've praised Reigns in the past:

“And Roman Reigns? He’s on a whole different level. He’s on a whole different game with having Paul Heyman and having The Bloodline by his side. He’s hungry to prove he's the top dog in this business. So I think that match is definitely one to watch. But it’s definitely not going to be better than Bianca vs. Sasha Banks.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Although fans have seen a bunch of intergender matches on WWE TV over the past couple of years, a match between these two top stars seems highly unlikely. It'd be interesting to see how Roman feels about Sasha's comments.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh