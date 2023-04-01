On her latest post on Instagram, WWE Superstar Bayley recalled confronting Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 37 featured a segment that saw Hogan and Titus O'Neil coming out to thank the WWE Universe. The duo were interrupted by Bayley, who confronted them and made it clear that she wasn't happy with being disrespected by legends. The Bella Twins then came out and attacked The Role Model to close out the segment.

Bayley shared a bunch of pictures from the segment on her latest Instagram post. She wrote a lengthy caption reminiscing about her confrontation with Hulk Hogan. Here's an excerpt from the caption.

"I stood up to Hulk Hogan, I crashed the commentary desk, and then I got thrown down the damn ramp and rolled for about 100 yards. Thank God Bianca and Sasha main evented that year to make history, or else I would’ve kept rolling all the way back home. Embarrassed and ashamed. Never again. I’ll never forget that feeling."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Hulk Hogan received a negative reaction from fans that night

The Hulkster made several appearances during the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer received quite a mixed response from the fans in attendance, with the reaction essentially being adverse.

Hogan is one of the most talked-about entities in the world of pro wrestling. The Hall of Famer has been on and off from WWE programming, with his latest appearance coming at the RAW 30 event.

As for Bayley, she couldn't compete at WrestleMania 37 and also missed last year's WrestleMania due to her injury. This year, though, The Role Model is involved in a huge six-woman Tag Team match. At the event, Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) will take on Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

Were you a fan of how Bayley was portrayed in that infamous WrestleMania 37 segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes