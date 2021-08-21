Top female WWE star likes tweet praising AEW for CM Punk return

CM Punk's return has taken pro-wrestling by storm, and millions of fans are incredibly excited to see the former WWE Champion in the squared circle again.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley can be added to that list as well. "The Nightmare" liked an interesting tweet about CM Punk's return following the events of AEW Rampage. The tweet was made by a pro-wrestler named Damian Slater in response to AEW's tweet about Punk's appearance on Rampage. Here's what the tweet stated:

When Pro Wrestling is done well, nothing can touch it. https://t.co/9xr4187Zhp — Damian Slater (@DamianSlater) August 21, 2021

Rhea Ripley seems quite excited about CM Punk's big return. Here's a screengrab of Ripley liking the tweet:

CM Punk's AEW debut was a moment that will be remembered for a long time to come

The return of CM Punk was reported a while ago and fans were pretty excited to see him appear on AEW TV. Tonight, Punk did show up on AEW Rampage and received one of the biggest pops in wrestling history. The fans in attendance didn't hold back while letting Punk know how much his presence meant to them, and few could be seen shedding tears of joy.

CM Punk didn't waste much time and made it clear that he wants to wrestle Darby Allin in his first match in AEW. The two men will square off at AEW All Out on September 5, 2021, in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

And Rhea Ripley has quite a task ahead of her in a matter of hours as she competes in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam 2021. Ripley will face Charlotte Flair and Nikki A.S.H. at the mega event.

For those who aren't aware, CM Punk is a big fan of Rhea Ripley. Back in early 2020, Punk was excited to join Rhea on an episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, which was later canceled as a precautionary measure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

