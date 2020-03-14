CM Punk is upset over the cancellation of WWE Backstage next week

CM Punk

WWE on FOX recently confirmed on Twitter that next week's WWE Backstage is among the FS1 shows that have been cancelled. FOX is exercising precaution amidst the Coronavirus fear and has suspended the production of all studio shows till March 20, 2020.

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk responded to the tweet and it seems he isn't too thrilled with the episode being cancelled. Punk stated that he is "super bummed".

The former WWE Champion added that he was supposed to see Lobster on next week's show. For those unaware, Lobster is Paige's dog. Judging by WWE on FOX's response to Punk's tweet, it seems like Paige brings her dog along on WWE Backstage. Check out the entire exchange below:

As reported previously, Punk was scheduled to appear on next week's episode of WWE Backstage. He was set to join WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on the show and was looking forward to meet her.

Punk made his WWE Backstage debut back on November 12, 2019, and has been making occasional appearances on the FS1 show ever since. He is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on WWE's weekly shows, storylines, and PPVs. Punk's popularity has helped WWE Backstage a great deal when it comes to ratings/viewership.