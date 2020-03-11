CM Punk's WWE Backstage return date revealed, current Champion will join him

CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk is all set to make a return to the FS1 show on next week's edition.

The same was confirmed on tonight's WWE Backstage episode. Joining Punk and the other panelists will be the current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

CM Punk returning to #WWEBackstage next week. Rhea Ripley to be the in-studio guest. — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 11, 2020

It would be nothing short of intriguing to witness Punk and Ripley have a discussion on next week's episode. Back in December, Punk had posted a tweet revealing who he wants to see on WWE Backstage.

Punk mentioned five WWE female Superstars- Sasha Banks, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. Punk seems to be a fan of Ripley, and he will finally get to have a chat with her next week.

Ever since he debuted on WWE Backstage on the November 12th edition of the show, Punk has been making occasional appearances and shares his unfiltered thoughts on WWE's current product.

Punk has been pretty vocal when it comes to a bunch of storylines, including the Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev love triangle. Punk has also taken shots at the likes of Seth Rollins and The Miz.

What should Punk ask Ripley on next week's WWE Backstage? Sound off in the comment section!