CM Punk reveals which 5 Superstars he wants on WWE Backstage

Sasha Banks is one of the five wrestlers Punk wants to see on the show

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently posted a tweet, listing down 5 WWE Superstars that he wants to see make an appearance on the FS1 show. Punk's list consists of five female Superstars: WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. Check out the tweet that Punk posted:

This is certainly an interesting list and all the wrestlers Punk mentioned would make for must-see interviews on WWE Backstage. Rhea Ripley was possibly the biggest breakout star from the Survivor Series weekend, and her presence on the FS1 show would result in an interesting conversation.

So far, we've seen the likes of Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin appearing on WWE Backstage. The latest edition of the show saw an intriguing chat between Punk and Corbin, in the midst of which Punk threw a quick jibe at Seth Rollins by stating that Corbin has thicker skin than some people they have had on the show so far.

Hopefully, WWE takes notice of Punk's tweet and we get to see the above mentioned five Superstars make appearances on WWE Backstage in the near future.

Who would be your first pick among these five to appear on the show? Sound off!