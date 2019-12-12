Seth Rollins reveals what Vince McMahon asked him about Becky Lynch following their vacation

Vince, Rollins, and Lynch

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his partner Becky Lynch recently appeared at WWE Gorilla Position Live in London. The duo answered a bunch of fan questions and Rollins recalled a funny story of Vince McMahon wanting to ask him a personal question involving Lynch.

My story with Vince is a recent one, there are so many to pick from, but actually it involves her... so, we took our first vacation ever. Actually it's where I proposed to her. We spent two weeks in Hawaii, which was amazing. We hadn't taken a Monday off in, ever. When we came back, I was sitting with Vince. We were talking about something and we were done, and I was about to leave, and he goes, Can I ask you a personal question? Did Becky get a tan?" I was like, "yeah she'll tell you, she identifies as a tan person now." She got a great tan in Hawaii, but the way he phrased it, I was like, "Oh no, how is this going to go. Am I gonna fight Vince McMahon right now?"

The couple was featured together on WWE TV for a short while before SummerSlam, but the two went their separate ways in their respective divisions after Extreme Rules 2019. Rollins proposed Lynch back in August, soon after the former had won back the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019.