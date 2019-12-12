WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals why she isn't active on social media as much as she was once

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 10:04 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared at WWE Gorilla Position Live at the O2, London. Lynch discussed a bunch of topics, and opened up on why she doesn't post much stuff on social media nowadays.

Lynch explained that she was using social media as a means to get over and establish herself. "The Man" added that she doesn't do it as much now because there comes a point where people get tired of the same thing and start rolling their eyes.

"With the social media stuff I was trying to establish myself. But I don’t do that as much now, you can’t have too much of a good thing before people roll their eyes and now I feel like I don’t need to use that method to establish myself as I’m at a certain level."

“With the social media stuff I was trying to establish myself. But I don’t do that as much now, you can’t have too much of a good thing before people roll their eyes and now I feel like I don’t need to use that method to establish myself as I’m at a certain level.” pic.twitter.com/4wDl0PbHHl — Dan ‎✪ 🇮🇪 [Wrestling Fan] (@danthegrapsfan) December 11, 2019

Also read: CM Punk sends a wholesome tweet to former ECW Champion

Starting at SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch's rise to the top saw her become more active than ever on social media, and she effectively used her handles to put over her matches and feuds. Lynch took it to a whole new level on the road to WrestleMania, where she got into a heated Twitter war with Ronda Rousey, and ended up targeting Rousey's husband Travis Browne in one of her tweets.