CM Punk sends a wholesome tweet to former ECW Champion

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 08:59 IST SHARE

CM Punk stated in his tweet that he loved working with Chavo Guerrero back in the day, and added a heart emoji in the end

On last night's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1, CM Punk talked about a string of topics, and shared a story from back in the day when he was still an active wrestler in WWE. Punk recalled wrestling a 2 out of 3 Falls Match with Chavo Guerrero for 55 minutes straight.

A fan pointed out the same via a tweet, to which Chavo responded and stated that the two always had great chemistry. Chavo added that he and CM Punk could hit the ring without preparing for the match in advance, and still tear the roof off the arena. Punk noticed Chavo's tweet and responded with a wholesome tweet of his own, saying that he loved wrestling Chavo, followed by a heart emoji. Check out the entire conversation below:

Punk & I always had great chemistry. We could both walk into the ring, with literally not seeing each other in the arena & go tear the roof off. — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) December 11, 2019

You know the feeling is mutual. 🙏🏼 😀 — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) December 12, 2019

Also read: CM Punk shares hilarious booking idea for Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36

Another fan posted a screenshot of the match results from the show in question. The show took place in Alexandria, LA, on March 15th, 2008. Due to several wrestlers arriving late, an opening match between Punk and Chavo was scheduled to stall time. Guerrero defeated Punk in this 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

Here's the date - March 15, 2008 in Alexandria, LA pic.twitter.com/cDCk8CM4od — Gabriel Hurl (@gabehurl) December 11, 2019