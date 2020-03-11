Triple H reveals what Shawn Michaels told him during legendary WrestleMania match

The Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, WWE EVP Triple H discussed his "End Of An Era" Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, back in 2012. The match was officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and was hailed for telling an incredible story throughout its duration.

The ending to the match saw The Deadman prevailing again and extending his WrestleMania undefeated streak to 20-0. The Undertaker triumphed even though he was hit with several devastating moves during the match, including a Sweet Chin Music and Pedigree combo.

The Game talked about the match and revealed that Michaels talked with him several times in the middle of spots, and was telling him that both men were killing each other.

Triple H says Michaels would talk to him between spots and say "geez, you guys are killing each other."

The match was the third outing of The Undertaker and Triple H at WrestleMania. The two legends had previously wrestled at WrestleMania 17 and 27, with The Phenom coming out victorious on both occasions.

After The Undertaker won the match, he and Michaels carried a semi-conscious Triple H to the back, and posed for the crowd on the ramp in an iconic visual.