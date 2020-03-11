Current Champion hints he recently 'buried' 2 WWE Superstars on RAW

WWE RAW

Riddick Moss made his main roster debut on the January 27th edition of Monday Night RAW and soon turned on Mojo Rawley to win the WWE 24/7 title. Ever since then, Moss has beaten a bunch of Superstars to keep the title secured around his waist.

Ricochet, who wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in Saudi Arabia recently, was put down by Moss last week. This week, Moss defeated Cedric Alexander to retain his title and the latter didn't seem too happy with how things turned out. Alexander put out a tweet later to express his disappointment over the loss.

Soon after his win, Moss posted an interesting GIF via his Twitter handle. The GIF features WWE EVP Triple H shoveling dirt into a grave, in what looks like a setup for a Buried Alive match.

The GIF is from a Tag Team Buried Alive match that took place on the September 9, 1999 edition of WWE SmackDown, contested between The Rock & Mankind and The Undertaker & Big Show. The match saw interference from Triple H, leading to The Undertaker and Big show bagging the win.

Judging from the tweet, it seems like Moss is taking a humorous jibe at his latest triumphs, and is indicating that he is burying talents like Ricochet and Alexander.

It should be noted that Ricochet doesn't seem too thrilled with his recent losses as well, and said that he is open to going back to NXT.

Fans weren't happy at how he was being treated and expressed their anger on social media, amidst reports that WWE was done pushing him.