WWE Rumors - Terrible backstage news on Ricochet's status in the company

Vince McMahon and Ricochet.

To say that Ricochet has had a horrendous week would be a massive understatement. WWE's Resident Superhero was brutally squashed by Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match at Super ShowDown. Ricochet's downfall continued on this week's RAW as he was beaten clean by 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon, for now, could be done with Ricochet.

Ricochet was convincingly buried by Moss in the 24/7 title match and it may be the end of his short-lived push. It was similar to Cedric Alexander's push being cut short from months ago.

Here's what was discussed on the WOR:

Meltzer: I don't know what the mentality is.

Alvarez: I think the mentality is that Ricochet is done.

Meltzer: Ricochet is done. Yeah. It's Vince! You know, he may change his mind next week, but yeah, this week he's done. He's so done. This was a burial, without a doubt, like who knows, he gets these things in his head. With Cedric Alexander, he was supposed to get a big push and Vince just buried the guy, and now he's burying another guy.

The burial doesn't mark the end of Ricochet's prospects in the WWE as he still has a lot of time left on his contract and he could get another decent push in the future.

The former Lucha Underground star is one of the best athletes in the company, however, the impressive trait isn't the only thing needed to succeed in the upper echelons of the WWE.

Ricochet has the charisma to be a top-tier Superstar but now is just not his time. Will the company ever get behind the high-flyer? Will he bounce back from the crushing losses? Most importantly, does he have what it takes to be the top face of the company?

