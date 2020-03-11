WWE Rumors - Trademarks filed for The Undertaker and 13-time World Champion

The Undertaker is also famously known as "The Phenom" and "The Deadman"

As per a recent report by PWInsider, WWE has applied for a bunch of trademarks for two in-ring veterans, The Undertaker and Randy Orton. The promotion applied at the USPTO to trademark the following names: "The Deadman, "The Phenom", and "The Apex Predator".

The company had previously filed for trademarking the names "The Phenom", back in September 2019, and the application is still active at this point.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest Superstars to ever have graced the squared circle. He made his way to WWE in the early 1990s, and went on to become a mainstay in the promotion.

The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak turned into one of the biggest annual attractions that WWE could market The Show of Shows around, until it was finally broken by Brock Lesnar at the 30th edition of the annual extravaganza.

The Undertaker has been given several monikers over the course of the past few decades, with "The Phenom" and "The Deadman" being prominently used while addressing him. He didn't appear at last year's WrestleMania, but seems to be on his way to wrestle another in-ring legend in AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

On the other hand, Orton made his WWE debut in 2002, and has etched his name as one of the most popular stars of the past 20 years. Like The Undertaker, Orton has been given a bunch of monikers, most notably "The Apex Predator" and "The Viper". Orton is currently feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and this is seemingly leading to a blockbuster match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, come April 5.

Check back for more updates on this story, and whether WWE manages to successfully trademark the names mentioned above.