Former RAW announcer "begged and pleaded" CM Punk to join WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage host Renee Young recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast and discussed a string of topics, including her transition from WWE announcer to a host on the FS1 show.

Young also revealed an interesting tidbit in regards to CM Punk's debut on the show back in November. She stated that she "begged and pleaded" Punk to be a part of the show,

When I like heard his name being thrown around, I was like, should I reach out to him? Should I try to see where he's at? So we have been talking a little bit. Yeah, I was just begging and pleading. I'm like, it'll be good. It'll be fun. I promise it's going to be a great time. So, I just sort of did like the best selling job I could possibly do to try to get him to come on and do it. Then, finally, he was like, let's do it.

Garcia's full interview with Renee Young

Punk made a shocking return to the world of professional wrestling last year on November 12 when he appeared on WWE Backstage.

It was later revealed that Punk would be working as a special contributor and analyst on the show. He occasionally appears on the show and discusses WWE's current product and several other related topics with Young and other panelists.