6-time Champion thanks Vince McMahon for not being featured in a match at WrestleMania 36

Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been going gaga over WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Twitter ever since she made her return to the company back in August. Banks regularly posts tweets praising McMahon and has thanked him on numerous occasions for giving her the opportunity to live her dream and enjoy the riches that come with the same.

Banks has now mentioned McMahon once again as she responded to a tweet posted by her best friend and WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley tweeted out that she is giving herself the weekend off after thanking Banks for a great night on SmackDown Live. The duo defeated Lacey Evans and Naomi on this week's edition of the Blue show.

Banks then chimed in and posted a picture of the two women celebrating on SmackDown Live, days after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at last year's Elimination Chamber PPV.

In the reply, Banks wrote that she loves making quick cash that doesn't require her to do much work. She added that she doesn't have a match at the Elimination Chamber or at WrestleMania 36 and thanked McMahon to finish off the tweet.

I love making easy money! No chamber match, no Wrestlemania match. Thank you Vince 😍 https://t.co/o0nfwLiPjS pic.twitter.com/ZABTlRPNmx — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 7, 2020

It's more than likely that Banks' tweets, especially the one above, take a jibe at The Boss not doing much of note on the main roster recently.

Banks has competed in Women's titles matches at past WrestleManias, but there's no indication that she will be featured in one at this year's edition. WrestleMania is almost on the horizon and Sasha's fans are still hoping that she gets involved in a major storyline and gets to compete at The Show of Shows.