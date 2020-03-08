Matt Riddle debuts interesting new ring gear

Matt Riddle

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle's friendship with his tag team partner Pete Dunne seems to be flourishing with each passing day.

Riddle has now debuted a new ring gear that is bound to instantly remind fans of Dunne. The ring gear is a singlet and Riddle seems to be enjoying this change, if the photo posted by NXT's official Twitter handle is any indication.

Check out the tweet below:

Riddle made his way to NXT way back in 2018 and was mostly a singles wrestler until earlier this year. On the January 10, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, the participants for this year's edition of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were revealed and fans were surprised to find out that Riddle had been paired with Dunne. Riddle, known for his carefree demeanor, is the opposite of the usually serious and no-nonsense Dunne.

The duo was soon dubbed The BroserWeights. They went on to win the tournament by defeating Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in the finals to bag an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Championship. They also defeated The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Portland to win the belts.