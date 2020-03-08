Alexa Bliss reacts to Brandi Rhodes' new tattoo

Alexa Bliss and Brandi Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling's Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes recently revealed a new tattoo. The hidden tattoo is a minimal-styled ink that Brandi got behind her ear.

Brandi seems to have followed in the footsteps of her husband Cody, who recently got a Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck, something which was heavily criticized by fans. Brandi had even stated that she isn't a fan of his tattoo.

Brandi's tattoo features a rather simple outline of Micky Mouse's face. The tweet garnered a response from former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who said that she sports a hidden Mickey tattoo as well. Check out the tweets below:

I have a hidden Mickey tattoo too ! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 8, 2020

Bliss has had ink done in the past. She revealed an inspirational back tattoo in August and explained its origins in detail in an Instagram post. Brandi seems to be a fan of Bliss, as the AEW CBO has previously stated that she would love to have Bliss in AEW.

A short while ago, Brandi was involved in a faction named The Nightmare Collective, alongside Awesome Kong. The fans weren't impressed with the storyline one bit, which prompted Brandi to put an end to the stable in a video that she released on her official Twitter handle back in February.