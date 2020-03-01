Brandi Rhodes gives her honest opinion on Cody's new neck tattoo

Brandi opens up on Cody's tattoo

At tonight's AEW Revolution PPV, Cody took on MJF in a match that was being built up for a while. MJF managed to pick up a huge win over Cody, which didn't sit well with the live crowd.

There was something else that irked the fans though. Cody came out to the ring sporting a Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck, and Twitter immediately blew up.

After the PPV went off the air, Brandi Rhodes answered a bunch of questions during the post-show press conference.

Brandi didn't mince her words while giving her opinion on Cody's new tattoo, and made it clear that she isn't a fan of it. She then added that Cody makes his own decisions, and it goes both ways.

"I'm the one person that doesn't like the neck tattoo, I don't like it. I've said it, there it is. I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on. My husband makes his own decisions, he's allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [laughs]."

You can check out some pictures of the tattoo in the tweet below:

A closer look at the new ink of @CodyRhodes.

Courtesy of @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

The entire post-show interview featuring Brandi and Dustin Rhodes:

The general consensus among Twitterati was that the tattoo's placement looked horrible, and that Cody shouldn't have gotten it on his neck of all places.

One fan even went as far as creating a GoFundMe campaign to help Cody get a tattoo removal.

What are your thoughts on Cody's new tattoo? Sound off in the comment section!