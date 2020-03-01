Becky Lynch saves WWE Superstar from Shayna Baszler at live event [Video]

WWE recently held a live event in State College, PA, that saw NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler in action against RAW Superstar Liv Morgan. Both these women are slated to enter the Elimination Chamber along with four other female stars on March 8, with the winner getting the opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay on April 5.

Baszler picked up a win over Morgan and proceeded to attack her following the match. This resulted in Lynch coming out to make the save, leading to a brawl between her and Baszler. Immediately after, Charlotte Flair and The Kabuki Warriors got involved and a match was set up between Lynch & Flair and Asuka & Kairi Sane for the latter's Women's Tag Team titles.

The match ended with a DQ win for Lynch and Flair after Asuka brought a chair into the mix. Check out some tweets below, that highlight the aforementioned events.

They're doing Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan on Raw house shows now. After Baszler wins, the post-match leads to Becky/Charlotte vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the tag titles. #wwestatecollegehttps://t.co/xHm09Riaeq — IJoinedJustToFollowBeckyLynch (@OnlyforBecky) March 1, 2020

Shayna Baszler vs Liv Morgan. Shayna won, kept attacking Liv. Becky came out and attacked Shaynapic.twitter.com/MwQ7IrhrSH — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) March 1, 2020

The stage is steadily getting set for The Show of Shows, which is almost on the horizon. Baszler is hell-bent on winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming PPV to bag a title shot against Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Lynch has stated that she is rooting for Baszler to come out victorious as she hasn't forgotten Baszler's brutal attack on her a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.