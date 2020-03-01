Jon Moxley cuts passionate profanity-filled promo after becoming AEW Champion [Video]

Jon Moxley wins the AEW World title

At tonight's AEW Revolution PPV, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho went at it in the main event of the night with the latter's AEW World Heavyweight title on the line. In the end, Moxley hit Le Champion with a Paradigm Shift to become the AEW World Champion.

After the match, Moxley cut an incredibly passionate promo and addressed his fans. He didn't mince his words and the promo includes some profanity, as can be seen in the video below. Here's what Moxley had to say after his big win:

Go**am I love this s**t! And it has been one hell of a year for yours truly, but I didn't win this... I didn't win this tonight! It doesn't belong to me. Just like AEW belongs to you, because you're the fans, the wrestling fans. You are the energy that fuels AEW. This doesn't belong to me, it belongs to everyone here in Chicago, Illinois. All the fans who were with me from the beginning, all the talent, all the good and bad, the fans who stuck with me and kept me moving forward, this belongs to you. I don't have words to describe the gratitude I have towards the entire AEW family, and the most important part of the AEW family is you.

Check out the promo in its entirety below, but be aware that it contains foul language:

Also read: Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

A year ago, Moxley was a WWE Superstar who wasn't thrilled with how he was being used, and wanted to get out to look for greener pastures. It has been an incredible journey for him over the past 12 months or so, and it all culminated tonight at AEW Revolution, with his World title win.