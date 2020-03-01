Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Renee Young and Jon Moxley

After a long and exciting build-up, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley finally went at it tonight at AEW Revolution, with the AEW World Heavyweight title on the line.

The closing moments of the match saw Moxley revealing that he had been playing possum all this while, and removing his eye-patch. A Paradigm Shift was enough for Moxley to bag the pin and become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Backstage host and Moxley's wife Renee Young always makes it a point to watch his matches, and posts reactions to the same via her official Twitter handle.

Young recently posted a tweet while watching Moxley vs Jericho at AEW Revolution, and it seems like she enjoyed every bit of the contest. Check out the tweet that Young made during the match:

GOOSEBUMPS 😍 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 1, 2020

Moxley and Young began dating way back in 2013, and got married at their Las Vegas home four years later. Moxley left WWE last year and made his shocking AEW debut in May, while Young is still employed by WWE.

Moxley has stated in the past that Renee hates when outside objects are used in his matches. Young didn't seem to be a fan of Moxley's match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear, mainly due to the excessive use of weapons. This doesn't seem to be the case this time, judging by Young's tweet.