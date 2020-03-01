Jon Moxley breaks character and calls former WWE Superstar "greatest of all time"

Jon Moxley

Tonight's AEW Revolution will see Jon Moxley take on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho with the latter's title belt on the line. The two have been at each other's throats for a while now, with Moxley headbutting Jericho during a recent official weigh-in for the match.

To promote AEW Revolution, Moxley sat down with Steve Muehlhausen of Sporting News and discussed his ongoing rivalry with Jericho. Interestingly, he had some words of praise for his opponent and went as far as calling him the greatest of all time.

Moxley stated that he realized the same back in 2015 when Jericho dubbed himself as the greatest of all time because he felt that he's been in the business longer than the likes of Stone Cold and The Rock, and has been doing it consistently at a higher level than them.

I think his drive is to be the greatest of all time. I remember him telling me that when we were talking about ideas we had for an angle that we didn’t even end up doing because plans changed. He was gone for a while, and he’s like yeah, ‘I’m gonna call myself the greatest of all time’ because The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin) and they hadn’t been here however long. I’ve been here for longer, been doing it at a higher level for longer (than) all these guys.’ I started thinking back then, and this is like 2015, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’

Like this is one of the greatest of all time. He’s done so much else since then that it’s insane. I think his drive is to be in that top echelon of the greatest of all time. He’s definitely put himself in the conversation.

Moxley-Jericho weigh-in:

Moxley vs Jericho is currently the biggest rivalry in AEW, but this isn't the first time these two have crossed paths. Back when both Superstars were signed with WWE, Jericho and Ambrose engaged in a rivalry that saw the two wrestling each other on several occasions. When Moxley made his AEW debut back in May 2019, he attacked Jericho to a loud pop before targeting Kenny Omega.