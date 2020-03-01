Chris Jericho reacts to Goldberg winning the Universal title, explains why he won

Goldberg and Chris Jericho

At WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past week, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg put down The Fiend in a matter of minutes to capture the Universal Championship.

The result of the match sent the WWE Universe in a frenzy, with many criticizing the company for putting over a 53-year-old veteran at the expense of Bray Wyatt.

Amidst the hullabaloo, All Elite Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho posted a tweet congratulating Goldberg on his victory.

Jericho added that some people won't get why the decision was made to give Goldberg a title, but those who do, are aware of the fact that the WWE veteran brings in money and sells tickets. Check out the tweet below:

Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT?? — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020

Also read: Bray Wyatt reveals why he wants to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg and Jericho aren't exactly strangers. The duo were prominently featured in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. While Goldberg was a megastar in WCW, Jericho did well for himself in the Cruiserweight division.

Interestingly, the two had backstage issues that stemmed from a backstage fight they had back in 2003, soon after Goldberg had made his WWE debut.

Judging by Jericho's wholesome tweet praising Goldberg, it seems like their issues are a thing of the past.

Advertisement

Jericho's fans on the other hand, weren't thrilled with him showering praise on Goldberg, if the replies on the tweet are any indication.