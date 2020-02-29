Bray Wyatt reveals why he wants to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 36

The Fiend and Cena

Following the events of tonight's SmackDown Live, WWE has officially announced a blockbuster match for WrestleMania 36. John Cena will take on The Fiend inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on April 5, 2020.

A fan took to Twitter and asked why someone of The Fiend's stature cares if he gets to wrestle Cena at WrestleMania or elsewhere. The tweet garnered a response from Wyatt himself, who described this rivalry as a circle. He explained that the culmination of his rivalry with Cena should be at the same place where it all began in the first place, and that's WrestleMania. Check out the tweet below:

Because it has to be where it all began. It’s a circle. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Wyatt made his WWE debut back in 2013 and soon established himself as a top heel on the main roster. After putting down Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble 2014 PPV, he set his sights on Cena and a match was made official between the two at WrestleMania 30. Things didn't end well for Wyatt at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, as Cena stood victorious when all was said and done.

As Wyatt explained in his response to the fan, this feud will come full circle at WrestleMania 36. A victory over someone like Cena would help The Fiend gain back his lost momentum following his Super ShowDown debacle against Goldberg.