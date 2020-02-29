Bray Wyatt posts cryptic tweet regarding WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena

The Fiend confronts Cena

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, WWE legend John Cena made his long-awaited return and addressed the WWE Universe.

The segment ended with the 16-time Champion coming face to face with none other than The Fiend, who challenged him to a blockbuster match at WrestleMania by pointing to the sign. Cena tipped his hat at The Fiend in what looked like an agreement. Soon after, WWE made the match official and we are all set to witness this huge WrestleMania encounter on April 5, 2020.

The Fiend took to Twitter soon after and posted a cryptic tweet that seems to address his WrestleMania 36 match against Cena. The tweet talked about revenge being a confession of pain. Check it out below:

Revenge is a confession of pain



Chapter 4: atonement and the addict. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

It's fitting that The Fiend would use the word 'revenge' in his tweet, as he has had tons of history with Cena, and the latter came out on top when all was said and done, back in 2014.

Wyatt targeted Cena on the road to WrestleMania 30 but failed to defeat him at The Show of Shows. He managed to defeat Cena in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules 2014 but lost the rubber match at Payback, which marked the end of this rivalry. Cena stood victorious 6 years ago and The Fiend wants to exact revenge on him for the same at WrestleMania 36.

Who will come out on top when these two forces collide on April 5? Sound off!