Chris Jericho blasts WWE gimmick of top AEW star

All Elite Wrestling's World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and discussed his ongoing rivalry with Jon Moxley.

Jericho stated that when he recruited Moxley, he didn't know that Moxley would be so different from his previous character in WWE.

Jericho then went on to blast Dean Ambrose, and said that he is a nobody compared to his current persona.

"I recruited him. I don’t even think he knew what AEW was at that point. He is a guy that I knew would be big for us, but I never expected he would be this different, and I mean that in a good way. This is not the guy who was Dean Ambrose. Dean Ambrose is a f---ing nothing compared to this guy. There is a fire inside of him, a creativity, he’s free."

Jericho and Moxley's weigh-in:

As Ambrose, Moxley enjoyed an incredibly successful run in WWE as a member of The Shield.

Following the stable's implosion, Ambrose managed to hold his own on the main roster and went on to win the WWE World title on one occasion.

As time passed, Moxley felt that he wasn't being used to his full potential, which led to him leaving the company after WrestleMania 35.

Around a month later, Moxley made his shocking debut in AEW, and attacked Jericho and Kenny Omega at the end of Double Or Nothing.