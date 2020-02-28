WWE mentions CM Punk for the first time since his controversial deleted tweet in January

CM Punk

At tonight's WWE Super ShowDown event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former WWE Superstar CM Punk's name was mentioned by SmackDown Live announcer Michael Cole.

During the SmackDown Live Tag Team title match that was contested between The New Day and The Miz & John Morrison, Cole mentioned Punk's name while referencing his Tag Team title reign with Kofi Kingston back in 2008.

Also read: Goldberg breaks character and showers praise on top Champion

The Miz's appearance on WWE Backstage which saw him taking a jibe at Punk:

This came as quite a surprise, as WWE had stopped mentioning Punk's name on its weekly shows and PPVs back in January after he blasted The Miz as well as the company in a profanity-filled tweet.

Punk's tweet was in response to The Miz taking a subtle jibe at him during WWE Backstage. He soon deleted the tweet, but it seemed like WWE wasn't thrilled with his comments as the company stopped mentioning his name on TV following the incident. Punk went on to acknowledge the same in one of his tweets back in February.

Punk and Kofi won the World Tag Team titles way back in 2008 by defeating Ted Dibiase and Cody Rhodes. After a two-month stint, the duo lost the titles to The Miz and John Morrison at a WWE live event.