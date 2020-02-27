Goldberg breaks character and showers praise on top Champion

Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is mere hours away from engaging in a battle of generations with Universal Champion The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Goldberg opened up about his upcoming title match and surprisingly had some words of praise for his opponent. He stated that he respects Wyatt as an in-ring performer and that his alter-ego "The Fiend" is an unstoppable force.

I respect Bray as an athlete and a performer. His character ‘The Fiend’ is an unstoppable force. I left a pretty lasting impression on the people that were watching, and Bray is a special enough athlete to do what I did back in the day.

Goldberg with a thunderous Spear on The Fiend:

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, approximately a year after his Universal title loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Many believed that Goldberg was done as a performer, but he came back to WWE last year for a match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Months later, the former Universal Champion squashed Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019.

The 53-year-old veteran now has his eyes set on Wyatt's title and it's only a matter of time before we find out whether he manages to put The Fiend down to become the Universal Champion again.