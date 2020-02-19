5 WWE legends who need to return and lose to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2020 in a Strap match

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is a character unlike any other in WWE. During Bray Wyatt's run as The Eater of Worlds, he was constantly compared to The Undertaker, even though there were many noticeable differences between the two.

The larger fanbase understood that there was a lot left to be desired, especially with the way WWE had booked Wyatt as a non-threat despite the immense potential being evident. Little did anyone know that it would take 8 months away for Wyatt to return in a big way - coming up with a new character altogether and then taking it to the next level.

The success was instant, with 'The Fiend' being the most captivating character on-screen. He's never needed to have 5-star matches and still doesn't. With a match against Goldberg coming to fruition, here are five other WWE legends who should return and put The Fiend over.

#5. Hulk Hogan

An interesting interaction between the WWE legend and Bray Wyatt

On the Valentine's Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt had an interaction with yet another legend, Hulk Hogan. The two had a tense segment, teasing an eventual face-off.

While we admit it's unlikely and can understand many fans not wanting to see this match, it doesn't have to be a conventional one.

Hogan could have a match that runs just a few minutes where he gets squashed without needing to take any bumps. Since it isn't the 1980s or 90s anymore, the chances of him infamously politicking are slim.

It would be a great way to put The Fiend over and one that could result in another photo frame being added on the Firefly Fun House wall.

Also read: 5 Theories about why a Hulk Hogan vs. The Fiend feud is being teased

1 / 5 NEXT