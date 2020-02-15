WWE SmackDown: 5 Theories about why a Hulk Hogan vs. The Fiend feud is being teased

Why is WWE keen on teasing such a strange feud?

Hulk Hogan is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar in history. Not only did he help to put the company on the map, but he was also the greatest superstar in the history of WWE's biggest competitor- WCW, as the third man in the legendary nWo faction.

And now, in the year 2020, it does seem like the seed for a Hulk Hogan vs. Bray Wyatt feud is being sown. This is very strange indeed because while Bray Wyatt is a very young man, Hulk Hogan is 66 years old right now.

So why is WWE teasing a feud between Hulk Hogan and Bray Wyatt, you ask? I think I may have the answer but I want to invite you to chime in with your comments as well.

Also, if it does lead to a match, is it one that you'd potentially like to see?

#5 Because Hulk Hogan still wants one last match

“I don’t need luck. I have a #Fiend! And if you’re not careful, brother, please remember... there can always be room for one more!” - @WWEBrayWyatt to @HulkHogan. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1PnvFDihR6 — WWE (@WWEIndia) February 15, 2020

So a lot of rumors are doing the rounds at the moment, but Hulk Hogan made it clear that he still wants one more match. His opponent of choice was Vince McMahon, a man who is significantly older than he is, which is certainly not a possibility. The Fiend vs. Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, could still happen.

And as we have seen from the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg, when two superstars who may not necessarily be in the prime of their youth square off against one another, the results may not always be very pleasant. On the other hand, if Hulk Hogan was to take on someone significantly younger than him, his opponent could carry the match.

Vince McMahon is still a very active Superstar, but one cannot imagine him bumping well into his 70s.

