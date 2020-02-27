The Undertaker spotted with rumored WrestleMania 36 opponent in Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker will most likely play a major role at Super ShowDown 2020

WWE Super ShowDown is almost upon us. As previously reported, The Undertaker has been spotted in Saudi Arabia and will seemingly make an appearance at the event.

Speculation is running rampant regarding The Undertaker's status at WrestleMania 36, with rumors stating that the WWE veteran will wrestle AJ Styles at The Show of Shows. It's likely that The Deadman will make an appearance at the Saudi Arabia event to kick off the rumored feud with Styles.

Amidst these reports, a picture has surfaced online that features The Undertaker with his rumored WrestleMania 36 opponent, Styles. You can check out the picture in the link below:

Also read: Goldberg reveals what he wants to prove with his match against Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown

The Undertaker last wrestled at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns in a winning effort against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

With age catching up with him, The Undertaker doesn't wrestle as often as he used to. Many believe that Styles is someone who can carry him to a good match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Do you want to see AJ Styles vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36? Sound off!