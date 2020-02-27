Goldberg reveals what he wants to prove with his match against Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg puts The Fiend down

We're mere hours away from witnessing a clash of generations at WWE Super ShowDown. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will battle it out against The Fiend with the latter's Universal title on the line at the Saudi Arabia event.

Goldberg was recently interviewed by WWE ahead of his match against who many consider to be his toughest opponent yet. The former Universal Champion revealed that he's out to prove that age is just a number. He also noted that he's had just three weeks to prepare for the upcoming title match, and he is going to prove that it was enough for him to get ready for The Fiend.

The reality is that I’m just honored and privileged to be a part and still be a force. I truly believe that age is just a number and I’m here to kind of prove that.

I wish I had a little bit more time, but I’m gonna prove tomorrow night that three and a half weeks was enough and if I can bring a portion of what I can bring to the ring I think it’s going to be enough and I’m not taking him lightly by any stretch of the imagination.

Goldberg opens up on his upcoming match with The Fiend:

Goldberg's last outing in Saudi Arabia left a lot to be desired as his match against The Undertaker was heavily slammed by critics and fans alike. The Fiend won the Universal title by defeating Seth Rollins last year in Saudi Arabia and has managed to successfully defend it so far.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on top at Super ShowDown, when these two Superstars, with completely different wrestling styles and characters, collide inside the squared circle.