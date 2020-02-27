WWE RAW Superstar says structure used in his entrance was originally created for The Undertaker

WWE RAW Superstar Aleister Black was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. Black opened up on his unique entrance and added that the structure used in the same was originally created for none other than WWE legend The Undertaker.

Black praised WWE for doing an excellent job of conditioning the live audience to realize when he is coming out. He further stated that while talking with WWE EVP Triple H, he learned that the structure used to propel him during his entrance was originally meant for The Phenom.

I was talking to Triple H about it and he showed me this construction, which is of the thing that propels me, and it was actually meant for The Undertaker.

He said, 'We don't have any use for this thing right now, what do you think?' I'm like, 'I'll take it.' It was one of those things where I could formulate something around this entrance where Aleister Black will just appear from nowhere. People think it's a coffin but it's not, I'm just propelled out of a void, I just come out of nowhere.

Black's fascinating entrance at NXT TakeOver:

Black spent around three years in NXT before making his way to the main roster last year. He defeated Elias in his RAW debut on February 18, 2019. Black has won the NXT Championship on one occasion. His dark and mysterious demeanor has led to comparisons with The Undertaker, with many clamoring for the two to face off sometime in the near future. Black's elaborate entrance can be checked out in the clip embedded above.