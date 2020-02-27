WWE RAW Superstar says he "sacrificed his name for the greater good"

Murphy has been a mainstay on WWE RAW for a while now

WWE RAW Superstar and member of Seth Rollins' faction, Murphy, recently took to Twitter and attacked fellow RAW Superstar Montez Ford from Street Profits.

In the process, Murphy opened up on his name being shortened recently, and referred to Ford as a 'm**on'. The tweet features a picture which included a quote from Ford, who stated that Murphy was hit so hard, that he ended up losing his first name.

Murphy wrote a detailed caption in his tweet to address the statement made by Ford, and said that he sacrificed his name for the greater good. He also highlighted that winning the Raw Tag Team titles was phase 1, and phase 2 will be completed when he and Rollins defeat Street Profits to retain the belts. Check out the tweet here.

Murphy's tweet

It should be noted that Rollins and Murphy are all set to defend their RAW Tag Team titles at WWE Super ShowDown against Street Profits. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Rollins bagged a win over Ford. On the same show, Ford's partner Angelo Dawkins defeated Murphy in singles competition via a DQ.