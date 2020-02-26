Otis posts heartbreaking reaction to failed date with Mandy Rose

Ziggler crushes Otis' dreams on Valentine's Day

The Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown Live was being hyped up by WWE for a while, and fans of Heavy Machinery's Otis were anxious to find out what would happen on his date with Mandy Rose. Things didn't turn out the way Otis had imagined though, as Dolph Ziggler approached the table first and stole his date. The visual of a dejected Otis leaving the scene left fans in a state of anger, and his Twitter handle was flooded with well wishes and support.

Otis remained silent for days following the failed date and has now finally posted a message reacting to what happened on Valentine's Day. He tagged his tag team partner Tucker in the tweet and asked him to meet at the steak house.

Otis also stated that he needs someone to talk to and that his whole world has turned upside down. As usually is the case with his tweets, Otis posted the heartfelt message in the form of a poem. Check it out below:

“TUCKy” @tuckerwwe 🎵Meet me at the STEAK House,

It's goin Down,



Just found out that somethen is Goin Down,

Met me at the STEAK House,

Need someone to talk to before I DOZ Down



BIG Brother my whole world is upside down🎵



- OTIS Feat: @coltford — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) February 25, 2020

The Otis-Rose angle has been going on for a while now. Judging by the live reactions to the segments, plus the fan response on social media, the storyline has been incredibly well received with the WWE Universe. The angle will probably culminate somewhere down the line, with Otis taking on Ziggler inside the squared circle to make him pay for his actions.