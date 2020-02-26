Seth Rollins sends a heartfelt message to the crooked referee from WWE RAW

The crooked referee and Rollins

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens met Randy Orton in the main event. The ending to the match saw the referee making an incredibly quick three-count to give Orton the victory, after The Viper hit a DDT on Owens off the middle rope.

In the aftermath of the match, Owens tore up the referee's gear to learn that he was wearing a Seth Rollins T-shirt inside. Owens then launched a beatdown on him, that included a Powerbomb through a table.

The referee's identity was later revealed. Rollins denied last night that he had anything to do with the referee, but has now sent a message to him via his official Twitter handle.

Rollins referred to the referee as "my child" and hopes that his wounds are healing well. The Monday Night Messiah added that the referee, who goes by the name Jake Clemons, is on the right path. Check out the tweet below:

I hope your wounds are healing well, my child. You’re on the right path. https://t.co/hG9UPpEqmT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 25, 2020

Ever since Rollins turned heel after a long stint on the main roster as a babyface, he has been working incredibly well with the crowd and currently leads his own faction on the Red brand.

Rollins' stable consists of Murphy and AOP. Owens was the first guy that Rollins targeted while turning to the dark side, and we are seemingly in for a showdown between the two Superstars at WrestleMania 36.