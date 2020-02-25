Identity of crooked referee on WWE RAW revealed

A stunning revelation!

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the main event featured WWE veteran Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens. The climax of the match ended up confusing the viewers, as Orton hit Owens with a DDT off the middle ring rope and the referee made a visibly quick three-count to give Orton the victory.

Soon after, Owens caught hold of the referee and tore up his gear to reveal a Seth Rollins T-shirt underneath. Rollins acted surprised and made it clear that he had nothing to do with what had just happened. An annoyed Owens hit a Stunner on the referee and then put him through a table.

The identity of the crooked referee has now been revealed. The referee goes by the name of Jake Clemons and is an actual referee working for several independent promotions, including Absolute Intense Wrestling and EVOLVE Smash Wrestling. You can check out his Twitter handle HERE.

An irate Owens destroys the crooked referee after the loss to Orton on RAW:

Owens was later attacked by the villains after Monday Night RAW went off-air, but Drew McIntyre came out in time to save the day and challenged Rollins to a match, which McIntyre eventually won. With WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, it seems like this storyline is heading towards a singles match between Owens and Rollins at The Show of Shows on April 5.