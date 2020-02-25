9-time Champion is getting along well with Bray Wyatt upon WWE return

SmackDown Live Superstar John Morrison recently sat down with Alex McCarthy and discussed a string of topics in regards to his WWE return. Morrison opened up on how different today's WWE locker room is compared to the one during his initial stint in the company.

He stated that he has talked with several guys backstage, including Bray Wyatt and Cesaro. Morrison had nothing but praise for Wyatt and stated that it has been great talking with him.

It’s tough to single people out. Roman Reigns has really been doing a great job – obviously in the ring – but as a locker room leader, as one of the guys, as one of the vets, he’s really holding it together and someone a lot of the guys turn to. It’s been really cool catching up with Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, getting to know Cesaro – Cesaro is a really nice dude – Mustafa Ali – it’s just hard to single people out because there’s so many great guys. Although it’s been great talking to Bray, Bray is a great guy too.

Morrison makes a backstage appearance on the Blue brand:

Back in 2002-04, Morrison honed his craft in developmental, before being promoted to the main roster. He enjoyed memorable stints on SmackDown as a part of M.N.M., and in ECW as the brand's World Champion. Morrison later teamed up with The Miz and the duo won the Tag Team titles on two occasions. The association came to an end soon after WrestleMania 25, when The Miz was drafted to Monday Night RAW and ended up attacking Morrison.

Morrison left WWE in late 2011 and went on to compete for several independent promotions. He later wrestled for Impact Wrestling and became the promotion's World Champion. Now that Morrison's back in WWE, fans can expect a bunch of never-before-seen matches that were once mere pipe dreams.